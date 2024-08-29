Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port, address Global Fintech Fest on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday during which he will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai and lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around ₹76,000 crore in Palghar, his office said. PM Modi will address GFF 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai at 11 a.m. and thereafter around 1.30 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at CIDCO ground, Palghar, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

NSA Doval in Colombo to attend security conclave

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday. Officials said the Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) is due to make a call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Champai Soren scheduled to join BJP on Friday

Champai Soren who had taken oath as a Minister in the Hemant Soren Cabinet last month quit the JMM on Wednesday, claiming that its “present style of functioning and policies” compelled him to leave the party he served for many years. He also resigned as an MLA of the State Assembly and a Minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet. He is scheduled to join the BJP on Friday.

Doctors to hold silent protest at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk for safety of fraternity

All Delhi-based Doctors’ Associations (DAs) have called for a silent protest on Friday at Rajiv Chowk as part of their ongoing effort to demand justice and heightened safety measures for healthcare professionals following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President over ‘constitutional crisis’ due to CM’s imprisonment

Delhi BJP MLAs will meet with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to raise the issue of a “constitutional crisis” in Delhi in the wake of the imprisonment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, party leader Vijender Gupta said.

Rare August cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea on Friday: IMD

In a rare meteorological phenomenon in the month of August, a cyclone is brewing over Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat which is expected to emerge over the Arabian Sea on Friday and travel towards the Oman coast. A national bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch is likely to move west-southwestwards and emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea off Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday.

Rains take a pause in Gujarat; CM conducts aerial survey

The situation in rain-battered Gujarat improved a little on Thursday as the rains have eased, but floodwaters were yet to recede in several areas including Vadodara city following the incessant showers of the last three days, officials said. Due to a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch region, three coastal districts -- Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar -- have been receiving heavy rainfall during the last two days, said a release by the IMD, adding that parts of this region would receive “heavy to very heavy” rains on Friday too.

Over 130 roads closed after rains, Met warns of flash flood in 5 Himachal districts

A total of 134 roads, including National Highway 5, were closed on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh following rains, the state emergency operation centre said. The local meteorological office warned of low to moderate flash flood in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts till Friday and issued a yellow alert of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on September 2.

Met forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha over next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha over the next three days. For Friday, the IMD has escalated the alert to a red warning (take action) for Malkangiri, Koraput, and Gajapati districts due to the anticipated severe weather. As a precautionary measure, Koraput collector has announced closure of all schools and anganwadi centres in the district on Friday. The collector has also advised people to remain indoors. Moreover, a yellow warning has been issued for Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Friday.

M.P. CM to inaugurate IATO annual convention on Friday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will on Friday inaugurate the annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, with an aim to boost the footfall of foreign tourists in the state, according to officials. The three-day 39th annual convention of IATO will be held on the theme titled ‘Resurgent India Inbound’.