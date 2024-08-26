Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Bengal Police anticipates large scale violence during March to Nabanna

Tensions prevail in the administrative and political circles of West Bengal over the call for a ‘March to Nabanna’ on August 27, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal police called the march “illegal” and “politically motivated”, and said the organisers had not sought permission from the police to organise it in areas where prohibitory orders are still in force.

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear Kavitha’s bail plea

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 27 the bail plea by BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter.

Heavy rains pound Gujarat inundating low-lying areas; three dead, hundreds shifted to safer places

Incessant heavy showers battered several parts of Gujarat on August 26, inundating low-lying areas, with three persons dying and seven missing in rain-related incidents and hundreds shifted to safer places. The Education Department has declared a holiday for primary schools across the state on August 27.

Two-week monsoon session of Himachal Assembly to begin

The two-week-long monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly beginning on August 27 is likely to be stormy as both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP are gearing up to take on each other.

IAEA chief says to lead mission to Kursk nuclear plant in Russia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)‘s Director General Rafael Grossi said he will personally lead a mission to inspect the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia during a visit on August 27.