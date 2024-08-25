Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Jaishankar, Sitharaman, Goyal, Vaishnaw to participate in India-Singapore Ministerial meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will travel to Singapore to attend a key dialogue focusing on ramping up the overall bilateral ties in key sectors. The Ministers will attend the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) along with their Singaporean counterparts on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian naval ship Mumbai to make first visit to Sri Lanka on Monday

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Mumbai’ will arrive at the port of Colombo on Monday for a three-day maiden visit to Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo has said. INS Mumbai, the Indian Navy’s frontline warship, will be received ceremonially by the Sri Lanka Navy, the high commission said in a press release on Saturday.

Odisha tightens security in Kandhamal over VHP leader’s death anniversary on Janmashtami day

The authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for holding a peaceful ‘Janmashtami’ celebration on Monday, which will also be observed as the death anniversary of slain VHP leader Swami Laxamanananda Saraswati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Krishna’s birthplace decked up for Janmashtami celebrations

Preparations for the grand celebration of Janmashtami on Monday in Lord Krishna’s birthplace Mathura and Vrindavan, where he spent most of his childhood, are in full swing as temples have been decorated and arrangements made for devotees. Janmashtami will be celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan for two days — Monday and Tuesday, officials had said earlier.

It’s Shillong vs Guwahati in ‘Northeast derby’ for a place in Durand Cup final

Shillong Lajong FC’s fiery attack will be up against NorthEast United FC’s resolute defence as both the teams will fight for supremacy in a ‘NorthEast Derby’ in Shillong on Monday for a place in the 133rd Durand Cup summit clash.

Novak Djokovic seeks a record 25th Grand Slam title after getting his Olympic gold

As big a deal as finally winning an Olympic gold medal was to Novak Djokovic, as much as he has accomplished in tennis — the men’s-record 24 Grand Slam trophies, the 99 total titles, the most weeks at No. 1 for any player and on and on — do not for a moment think he is satisfied as the U.S. Open begins.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.