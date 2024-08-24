GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - August 24, 2024 09:58 pm IST

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Rajasthan on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to arrive in India on Sunday

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will be on a four-day visit to India beginning Sunday to explore ways to strengthen bilateral strategic ties and discuss issues relating to the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Gaza talks set to resume in Cairo as fighting rages

Experts were meeting on Saturday on technical issues ahead of Sunday’s high-level talks in Cairo on a possible ceasefire mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. CIA Director William Burns, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Egypt’s spy chief were meeting on Saturday evening in Cairo, according to an Egyptian official with direct knowledge of the talks. A Hamas delegation arrived on Saturday in Cairo to meet with Egyptian and Qatari officials, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawy told the AP. He stressed that Hamas will not take part directly in Sunday’s talks but will be briefed by Egypt and Qatar.

Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is beginning an exceptional journey

Police forces also will be deployed during the Paralympic torch relay — the flame is set to arrive on Sunday in France from Stoke Mandeville, a the English village that is widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games. An exceptional flame will be lit in Paris on Sunday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the French capital from Nazi Germany occupation during World War II.

India U17 gear up for Indonesia challenge in Bali

The Indian men’s U17 team is gearing up to face Indonesia in two friendly matches in Bali on Sunday and next Tuesday.

