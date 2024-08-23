Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Calcutta High Court transfers R.G. Kar hospital financial irregularities probe to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from a State-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report and has ordered that the case diary and other relevant documents be handed over to the CBI by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD warns of low flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Sirmaur; issues yellow alert

The local Met office warned of low flash flood risk in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh till Saturday and issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places of the state on August 27 and 28.

IMD issues heavy rains alert for Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra over next 4-5 days

Mumbai and many other parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said. The Met office issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from Saturday onwards. It also issued orange alert for Pune and Satara districts of western Maharashtra and Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia districts of Vidarbha for Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood situation in Tripura improves as rain stops but 2 more people die

Addressing a press conference, Disaster Management Secretary Brijesh Pandey said the overall flood situation in the northeastern state improved in the last 24 hours as the rains stopped but Gomati river was still flowing above the danger level at Sonamura in Sepahijala district. Mr. Pandey said the weather office has forecast medium to heavy rainfall on Saturday. “We would like to alert the people following the weather forecast for Saturday. The government is ready to meet any eventuality,” he said.

27 Indian pilgrims killed, 16 injured as tourist bus plunges into river in Nepal

While 16 people died on the spot, 11 succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force (APF) Shailendra Thapa told PTI. Bodies will be handed over to their family members after postmortem, Mr.Thapa said, adding that the postmortem will be conducted on Saturday at Western Regional Health Science Academy in Pokhara.

NASA to decide on Saturday if Boeing’s new capsule is safe enough to fly 2 astronauts back from space

NASA said Thursday it will decide this weekend whether Boeing’s new capsule is safe enough to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the International Space Station, where they’ve been waiting since June. Administrator Bill Nelson and other top officials will meet on Saturday. An announcement is expected from Houston once the meeting ends.

Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan pip Punjab FC in ‘‘sudden death’‘ to enter semifinal, Bengaluru too advance

Bengaluru FC will face defending champions Mohun Bagan in the second semifinal of the Durand Cup after the two teams secured contrasting wins in their respective last-eight clashes on Friday. In the first semifinal, Northeast United FC will face Shillong Lajong FC in Shillong on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.