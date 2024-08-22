Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to hold talks with Ukraine President Zelenskyy on Friday

After concluding his trip to Warsaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv onboard a train under tight security and the journey will take around 10 hours. In his nearly seven-hour stay in Kyiv on Friday, PM Modi will hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the conversation is expected to largely focus on finding ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Doctors at AIIMS, RML, other hospitals in Delhi end strike

In a huge relief to patients, doctors at major hospitals, including AIIMS, RML, LNJP and Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital, ended their 11-day strike on Thursday soon after the Supreme Court made an impassioned appeal to the protesting medics to resume work and directed the Centre to provide safety measures to them. The resident doctors’ association of RML Hospital said in a statement that “given the court’s intervention and the progress made in addressing their demands”, they would resume their duties from 8 a.m. on Friday. The doctors’ body at the LNJP Hospital also ended their strike and said they would resume their work on Friday morning.

Tourist taxi operators at Mopa airport protest over demands; Goa CM to meet them on Friday

Tourist taxi operators attached to the new international airport at Mopa in North Goa’s Pernem town observed a day-long strike on Thursday in support of their various demands, including prohibiting what they claimed illegality in transport business at the aerodrome. In the evening, Pernem MLA Praveen Arlekar of the BJP said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would meet agitating tourist taxi operators and others around noon on Friday and listen to their grievances.

Prohibitory orders issued ahead of BJYM’s ‘Yuva Aakrosh rally’ in Ranchi on Friday

A day before Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’ here, the Ranchi administration on Thursday issued prohibitory orders near Morabadi Ground banning dharnas, rallies, and public meetings. The order will be effective from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.