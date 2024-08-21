Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to hold talks with Poland President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday

PM Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday for a two-day visit, He paid tributes at the memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp near the Monte Casino War Memorial, which was inaugurated in November 2017. PM Modi will hold talks on Thursday with Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda, which are expected to focus on security, especially in the region bordering Ukraine.

Parliament panel on Waqf Bill to hold first meeting on Thursday

Parliament’s Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will hold its first meeting on Thursday and its members are scheduled to interact with representatives of the ministries of minority affairs, and law and justice.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on 2-day J&K visit in preparation for Assembly polls

The two leaders will engage in extensive discussions with party leaders and workers of 10 districts of the Kashmir valley on Thursday. The meetings will begin at 10 am after which the two are likely to interact with the media in Srinagar.

Protests singe Kolkata streets, CBI continues quizzing R.G. Kar ex-principal

Protestors from across walks of life, who joined in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors’ agitation against the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medic, on Wednesday took the streets of Kolkata and beyond by storm, even as public healthcare in West Bengal continued to remain sorely affected. The CBI, meanwhile, grilled former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day. Sources said a day before the agency was supposed to submit its investigation progress report to the Supreme Court on Thursday, investigators were trying to crosscheck a bunch of “inconsistencies” found in Ghosh’s statements.

Govind Mohan to take charge as Union Home Secretary

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan on Thursday will take charge as the new Union Home Secretary from Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who completes his five year tenure at the sensitive post, official sources said.

Actor Vijay to introduce party flag on Thursday

Top Tamil actor Vijay, who heads Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, will launch his political party’s flag in Chennai on Thursday. In a statement on X, he said he would unveil the flag and hoist it at the party office at Panaiyur near Chennai and also introduce the flag song on Thursday.

Allahabad High Court to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on Thursday, says not required to surrender till then

The Allahabad High Court has held that Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till Thursday in connection with a case registered against him over a street protest in 2001.

Assam to table compulsory Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government will table the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024 during the upcoming session, which will begin on Thursday.

BRS to hold protests in Telangana over farm loan waiver on Thursday

The opposition BRS announced State-wide protests on Thursday seeking unconditional implementation of farm loan waiver by the Congress government in Telangana. Addressing a press conference, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues of ‘deceiving’ farmers on loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh to all ryots.