Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Dalit, Adivasi bodies call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

President Murmu to visit Faridabad on Wednesday

President Drouapdi Murmu will visit Faridabad on Wednesday to grace the 5th convocation of J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

Congress to hold 20 pressers across country on Wednesday to highlight need for JPC into Adani issue

Upping the ante over the Adani issue, the Congress said it will hold 20 press conferences across the country on Wednesday to highlight the need for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter which has “widespread ramifications for the economy”.

Rains continue to lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in two districts

As rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday sounded an orange alert in two districts of the State. It also sounded an orange alert in six districts of the State and a yellow alert in the remaining districts for Wednesday.

Met office issues yellow alert for heavy rains in Himachal

Rains continued to lash parts of Himachal on Tuesday and the local MeT office on Tuesday issued a ‘yellow’ alert predicting heavy rains, in isolated areas of the State. The MeT warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts till Wednesday. It also cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

Gujarat govt to table anti-black magic bill during three-day monsoon session beginning Wednesday

The three-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly will commence on Wednesday in Gandhinagar, with the opposition Congress questioning the short duration of the sitting and requesting the Speaker to ensure discussion on people’s issues.

Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly to begin in Gairsain on Wednesday

A three-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will begin in the state’s summer capital Gairsain on Wednesday.

Indian hockey team to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Odisha is gearing up to welcome the Indian hockey team, which won the bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, said Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. He said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will felicitate the Indian hockey team members at Lok Seva Bhavan’s convention centre in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, adding that a grand welcome is planned for the Olympic heroes.