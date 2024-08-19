Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to hear plea related to Kolkata rape and murder case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 20 a suo motu case, ahead of other matters, related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike over it.

Excise policy cases: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader Kavitha’s bail pleas

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 20 BRS leader K Kavitha’s pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s July 1 verdict denying her bail in these cases.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to meet President Murmu, PM Modi

On August 20, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the day, Ibrahim is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

WB Governor Ananda Bose likely to meet President Murmu

Amidst protests raging over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu and is likely to meet the President on August 20. Sources at Raj Bhawan said that the Governor is likely to consult the President on the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state and to seek guidance on how to restore safety and dignity of women in West Bengal.”

Writ petition seeks ban on Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League for alleged role in killing of students

A writ petition seeking a ban on the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party and cancellation of its registration was filed on Monday at the High Court, citing its alleged involvement in the indiscriminate killing of student protesters in Bangladesh earlier this month. The case is expected to be heard on August 20, according to local media reports.

Blinken, in Israel, says now is ‘maybe the last’ chance for a Gaza cease-fire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the time is now to conclude a Gaza cease-fire agreement that would return hostages held by Hamas and bring relief to Palestinian suffering after 10 months of devastating fighting in Gaza. Blinken met one-on-one with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on August 19 and will travel to Egypt on Tuesday after he wraps up his Israel stop.

Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer, challenge Harris and Biden

Democrats gathered in Chicago on August 19 to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the White House against Republican Donald Trump and to honor President Joe Biden, whose exit from the race turned his party’s fortunes around. Biden, 81, who reluctantly ended his reelection campaign a month ago under pressure from top Democrats worried that he was too old to win or govern for another four years, is due to speak at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time (0250 Tuesday GMT; 8.20 a.m. IST), to make the case for electing Harris.

China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Russia and Belarus this week, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said. “From August 20 to 23, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will travel to Russia to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia and Belarus,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian officials order mandatory evacuation from Pokrovsk for families with children

Ukrainian authorities ordered families with children to urgently evacuate the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where the Russian army is bearing down fast despite a lightning Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. Local authorities said Russian forces are advancing so quickly that families must leave the city and other nearby towns and villages from August 20.

