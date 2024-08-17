Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Health Ministry asks agitating doctors to resume duties

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday requested agitating doctors to resume their duties “in larger public interest” and assured them that a committee will be formed to “suggest all possible measures” for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. Doctors in several States participated in a 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), beginning 6 a.m. on Saturday, to protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Doctors have been staging protests over the incident since August 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala; issues orange alert

Heavy downpour and strong winds are predicted across Kerala in the next five days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alert in four districts of the State on Saturday. Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts were placed under orange alert on Sunday and Monday respectively, it said.

Roads, apple orchards damaged after Himachal cloudburst

An overnight flash flood triggered by a cloudburst damaged the Rohru-Rampur Road in Himachal Pradesh’s apple belt, officials said on Saturday. The Met office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain in isolated places of the state till August 23 and warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts till Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajnath to inaugurate Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai on Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday inaugurate the newly constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai, the Ministry said. On Sunday, Singh will also inaugurate two additional key facilities, a the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Puducherry.

Meerut South RRTS station to be opened for passenger operations from Sunday

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said the Meerut South RRTS station will be opened for passenger operations from Sunday. With this, 42-km of the 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System will be operational, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi to be guest of honour at NYC’s India Day Parade

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is in New York and will be the guest of honour at the 42nd India Day Parade that is being organised by leading diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) on Sunday at Madison Avenue in the heart of Manhattan.

Nepal’s new Foreign Minister Rana to visit India from Sunday

Nepal’s new Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Rana will embark on a five-day official visit to India from Sunday during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral ties and promote cooperation, the foreign ministry in Kathmandu said on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.