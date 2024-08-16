Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

IMA announces 24-hour closure of non-emergency services from 6 a.m. on Saturday

The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.

Risk of surge in Mpox cases very low in India at present: Official sources

The risk for an upsurge of Mpox, once known as monkeypox, infection is very low in India at the moment and there is no need to panic, sources in the health ministry said in the wake of WHO declaring the disease a public health emergency of international concern. Official sources said the last case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala in March 2024. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda is likely to hold a meeting with officials from the ministry, NCDC and ICMR on Saturday.

India to host 3rd Voice of Global South Summit

India will host the third Voice of Global South Summit in the virtual format on Saturday with a view to pitch for a sustainable future for the developing countries. Inaugural session would be at heads of state/ government level and will be hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

Naidu arrives in Delhi; to meet PM Modi, Union Ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet Union Ministers and discuss the State’s issues, including the Polavaram irrigation project. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, the sources added.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia to promote mental health and combat cyberbullying

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan are expected to travel to the Colombian Caribbean, where they will visit San Basilio de Palenque, a town of about 3,500 south of the tourist city of Cartagena, which was founded in the 17th century by runaway slaves.