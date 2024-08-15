Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

CBI officers speak to murdered doctor’s family, grills hospital officials

CBI officers on Thursday visited the residence of the doctor who was raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital, and spoke to her parents as a part of their investigation, an official said. The investigators took note of the time they received the call from the hospital, informing them about the death of their daughter, he said.

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite on Friday

ISRO is all set to launch an earth observation satellite EOS-08 onboard the third and final developmental flight of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle on Friday morning.

Another low pressure brewing over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this system could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours. Under its influence, along with strong monsoon currents, squally weather with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph is expected over the North West Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday, it added.

Heavy rains continue in Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in two districts

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for two districts of the State. The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state, for the day. The IMD also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Friday.

I-T dept. summons Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah

The Income Tax Department summoned Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday. The summons, issued by the Office of the Assistant Director of I-T Investigation, asked Borah to produce evidence related to a bank account personally or through an authorised representative at 1 p.m. on Friday.