Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

From Delhi to Bastar, India gears up for 78th Independence Day amid tight security

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been tightened across India with over 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras and snipers deployed in Delhi and security camps set up in 13 villages in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar region where the Tricolour will be hoisted for the first time on Thursday. In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year, more than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. Mock drills were conducted in VVIP areas on Wednesday, according to officials.

Independence Day: Indian Olympic contingent, BRO workers, beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi to be among special guests

The Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics, the students benefiting from Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches of the gram panchayats are among the “6,000 special guests”, who have been invited to the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

IMD warns of heavy rain in landslide-hit Wayanad

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) in one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur on Wednesday, and in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday.

Student leaders in Bangladesh vow to resist potential ‘chaos’ by Hasina’s Awami League on Thursday

Student leaders in Bangladesh on Wednesday vowed to resist any potential “chaos” by Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party activists following the interim government’s move to cancel a national holiday on Thursday, August 15, marking the assassination of the country’s founder and the deposed prime minister’s father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Top Hamas official says group is losing faith in U.S. as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks

A top Hamas official said the Palestinian militant group is losing faith in the United States’ ability to mediate a cease-fire in Gaza ahead of a new round of talks scheduled for this week amid mounting pressure to bring an end to the 10-month-old war with Israel. The new talks are set to begin Thursday, but Israel and Hamas have been mulling an internationally-backed proposal for more than two months that would wind down the 10-month-long war and free the roughly 110 hostages still held in Gaza.