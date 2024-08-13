Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

CBI takes over probe into Kolkata doctor rape and murder case

Hours after the Kolkata High Court’s direction, the CBI on Tuesday took over the investigation in the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college in the West Bengal capital. The agency swiftly completed all formalities following the High Court order asking the state police to hand over the case documents to the central probe agency, officials said. A team of CBI officials from Delhi along with forensic scientists and medical experts will visit Kolkata on Wednesday, they said.

President Murmu to address nation on Independence Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. The address will be broadcast from 7 p.m. on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

President Murmu to open Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, visitors to get ‘seed papers’

A stone abacus, sound pipe and music wall are among the key attractions in the famed Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will open for public viewing from Friday. Visitors to Amrit Udyan will also be given “seed papers” -- a unique and eco-friendly memento -- infused with seeds of Tulsi plant, a senior official said on Tuesday. President Murmu will inaugurate Amrit Udyan on Wednesday and the garden will remain open for public viewing from Friday till September 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last entry will be at 5.15 p.m.

With Assembly polls on agenda, Election Commission to meet Home Secretary to review J&K security situation

The Election Commission will hold a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir where it plans to hold Assembly polls, sources said.

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, schools shut in several districts

Schools were shut in several Rajasthan districts on Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the state where 22 people died in rain-related incidents in two days. A warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall is in place for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota divisions. In some areas of eastern Rajasthan, moderate to heavy rain may occur on Thursday and Friday.

Khaleda Zia’s BNP to hold sit-in across Bangladesh on Wednesday, Thursday

he Bangladesh Nationalist Party of former prime minister Khaleda Zia will hold sit-in programmes in front of its party offices across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, demanding a trial be conducted against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for “genocide”.