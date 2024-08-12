Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Paris Olympics: India awaits verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification

India waited with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having heard arguments of all parties, got ready to deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, on August 13.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the full dress rehearsal on August 13 for the Independence Day function, announcing road closures and alternative routes. Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 13.

Three PILs in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe into woman doctor rape, murder case

At least three PILs seeking CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, flash flood risk in some districts

A total 197 roads, including two national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain during the past week, officials said on August 12. The regional Met office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Saturday and also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts till August 13.

Amit Shah to launch ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Gandhinagar on August 13 and hoist the national flag at his residence on Independence Day, sources said.