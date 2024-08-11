Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Cease work continues for 3rd day, hospital services affected in Bengal

Protests demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a Kolkata hospital continued for the third day on Sunday, affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal. Junior doctors, house staff and post-graduate trainees (PGT) at various state-run hospitals are also demanding security for them in the medical establishments. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association of India (FORDA) has supported the ongoing strike and called for a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals on Monday. Major government hospitals across Delhi are also set to indefinitely halt all elective services from Monday in response to the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata. Several government hospitals in the city released official statements on Sunday announcing the shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties starting Monday morning. In Kerala, doctors, post graduate medicos and medical teachers will hold a protest in government medical colleges across the State on Monday against the recent sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

Sisodia to meet AAP MLAs on Monday

AAP leader Manish Sisodia held a meeting with senior leaders on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the Delhi Assembly polls slated to be held early next year. Later, Sandeep Pathak, who is also the AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), said the strategy for the Delhi Assembly polls and the political situation in the national capital were discussed in the meet. “Sisodia will hold a meeting with MLAs on Monday and with party councillors on Tuesday. On August 14, he will begin a foot march to meet the people of Delhi.

Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against summons on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Senthilbalaji in money laundering case on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to meet Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday met with Nepal’s top leadership, including Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, and discussed ways to advance the bilateral cooperation in various sectors with the Himalayan nation since the formation of a new government in Kathmandu. He will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday before wrapping up the visit to Nepal.