Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to release 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties of crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release 109 high yielding, climate resilient and biofortified varieties of crops at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi on Sunday, according to an official statement. The prime minister will also interact with farmers and scientists during the event, the statement said. The 109 varieties of 61 crops to be released include 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops, it added.

Vinesh Phogat appeal: CAS decision deferred till 6 p.m. on August 11

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will decide on August 11, 2024, regarding Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the women’s 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games.

IMD sounds Orange alert for Kerala’s Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday

After a lull, several places received intermittent rains in Kerala on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department predicting very heavy rainfall in many districts in the coming days. As per the latest update of the IMD, northern districts of Palakkad and Malappuram were placed under an “Orange alert” on Sunday. The Orange alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki for August 12 and for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on August 13.

An Orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was predicted in Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday and in Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of marathon at JLN stadium on Sunday

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of a marathon at the JLN stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, officials said. According to the advisory, the Tuffman Half Marathon will be held on Sunday at JLN Stadium. A gathering of around 5,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to participate in the three categories of — 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

Paris Olympics comes to a close on Sunday

The women’s basketball gold medal game between the United States and France is the last event before the closing ceremony. It’s scheduled to tip off at 3.30 p.m. CEST (7 p.m IST) at Bercy Arena. The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CEST (12.30 a.m. IST) on Monday at Stade de France just north of Paris. It’s expected to last until 11.15 p.m. CEST (2.45 a.m. IST). It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. H.E.R., the five-time Grammy winner, is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover.

