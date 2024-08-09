Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to visit Wayanad, chair review meeting on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslides-hit Wayanad on Saturday to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors. Officials said Modi will reach Kannur around 11 a.m. and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad. Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar Jail

AAP leader Manish Sisodia will pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and also visit a temple on Saturday, a day after he waled out of the Tihar.

Landslides, flash floods lead to closure of 128 roads in Himachal; Met issues ‘orange’ alert

At least 128 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh following landslides and flash floods caused by the ongoing rain spell, the Met office said on Friday. The regional Met office has also issued an ‘orange’ warning for heavy to very rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, at isolated places on Saturday and a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain till August 15.

Paris Olympics, Day 15: India schedule on Saturday

Golf Women’s Individual Final: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 76kg Pre-quarterfinal: Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) -- 2.51 pm

LeBron James, still leading the way for the U.S. at age 39, has another chance at an Olympic gold

LeBron James could win the third gold medal of his Olympic career on Saturday night when the U.S. takes on France for the title in Paris. If it happens, he’ll become just the third men’s player with at least three golds; Kevin Durant would have a record four golds should the U.S. win, and James would tie Carmelo Anthony for second on the all-time list with three Olympic titles.

China is 7 for 7 in diving gold at the Paris Olympics and seeks an unprecedented sweep of all eight

China is 7 for 7 in diving golds at the Paris Olympics -- just one to go for an unprecedented sweep of all eight diving golds in the Games. The sweep could happen Saturday in the final diving session of the Olympics with the men’s 10-meter platform. China dominates all phases of diving but none more than the women’s 3-meter springboard. China has won the event in 10 straight Olympics. The last time it didn’t win was the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where China won its first gold medal in diving.

