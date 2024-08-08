Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Jaishankar to begin Maldives visit from Friday

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to the Maldives beginning Friday, in a first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation’s pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office nearly nine months ago.

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Friday on bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG on Friday

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

Supreme Court to hear plea against Bombay High Court verdict upholding ban on hijab, burqa in college

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea challenging a Bombay High Court verdict upholding a Mumbai college’s decision to ban hijabs, burqas and naqabs inside the campus.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s mortal remains to be donated to government hospital for research

The mortal remains of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be handed over to State government-run NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday for research work, a CPI(M) official said.

Puja Khedkar moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in cheating case

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly securing OBC and disability quota benefits, on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case against her. Her plea for pre-arrest bail is scheduled for hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday.

Mizoram, Assam to hold boundary talks on Friday

Mizoram and Assam will hold Minister-level talks on Friday to address a longstanding boundary dispute between the two northeastern States, an official said. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the state guest house in Aizawl at 4 p.m., they added

Adivasi Mahotsav to begin in Ranchi on Friday

The Adivasi Mahotsav-2024 will begin in Ranchi on Friday on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan to skip Nagasaki memorial service because Israel was not invited

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will skip this year’s atomic bombing memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited, the embassy said. Mr. Emanuel will not attend the event on Friday because it was “politicised” by Nagasaki’s decision not to invite Israel, the embassy has said.