Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Mohammad Yunus to take oath as head of interim Bangladesh government on Thursday, appeals for calm

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday, as he made a fervent appeal to everyone to stay calm and “refrain from all kinds of violence” to make the best use of “our new victory”.

Indo-Bangla trade resumes partially; expected to normalise soon

Trade between India and Bangladesh, which has halted since August 5, resumed partially through several land ports in West Bengal on Wednesday, officials said. Trade, mostly of perishable goods, resumed in land ports at Hili, Changrabandha, Mahadipur, Fulbari, and Gojadanga.Export from Petrapole, South Asia’s largest land port in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, is expected to commence on Thursday, officials said after a meeting between the land port authorities of the two countries.

Waqf Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha, Oppn demands sending it to parliamentary panel

Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be sent to Parliament’s standing committee for scrutiny after it is introduced, with the government telling the Business Advisory Committee that it will take a call after assessing the sense of Lok Sabha. The government said at the Committee’s meeting that it will not press for discussion on the Bill and its passage following its introduction in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Opposition MPs likely to stage protest in Parliament over price rise issue on Thursday

The opposition MPs are likely to stage a protest in the Parliament complex over the price rise issue on Thursday. They had also staged a protest on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha while holding copies of the Constitution. A meeting of the INDIA bloc parties scheduled to take place in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Friday has been called off due to the unavailability of some leaders, a source said.

PMLA case: Chennai court to frame charges against Senthil Balaji on Thursday

A sessions court on Wednesday directed the prison authorities to produce former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the ED last year for alleged money laundering, in person on August 8 for framing charges against him in the case.

Haryana suspends mobile internet in Sirsa amid tension over Dera Jagmalwali succession dispute

The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services in Sirsa district till Thursday midnight citing apprehensions about possible breach of peace due to the succession dispute in Dera Jagmalwali following the demise of the sect chief Bahadur Chand Vakil.

Uddhav Thackeray to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday

Shiv Sena-UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday dropped hints that he was ready to be projected as the chief ministerial face in the Maharashtra Assembly elections likely to be held in October. Thackeray’s comments came on a day when he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and other INDIA bloc representatives in New Delhi. He was also scheduled to meet former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Goyal likely to meet industry captains on Thursday

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to meet industry captains on Thursday and discuss issues such as logistics, infrastructure and government policies, sources said.

Paris Olympics, Day 13: India schedule on Thursday

Golf Women’s Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30 pm Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji -- 2:05 pm Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra-- 11:55 pm Wrestling Men’s 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Aman Sehrawat -- 2:30 pm Women’s 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Anshu Malik -- 2:30 pm. Hockey: Men’s Bronze medal match: India vs Spain -- 5:30pm.

