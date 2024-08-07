Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Sheik Hasina continues to stay in India as Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus agrees to head interim government

Ousted Bangladesh leader continues stay in India as she considers asylums options; Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus agrees to lead the Bangladesh interim government as its chief adviser; Jaishankar says India is in touch with Indian community in Bangladesh; BNP leader Khaleda Zia freed.

Advani admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital

Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was on Tuesday admitted to a leading private hospital in Delhi. His medical condition is stable, hospital sources said. The source added that Advani is likely to be discharged on Wednesday.

Congress Maharashtra in-charge meets Uddhav in Delhi; MVA seat-sharing talks on Wednesday

Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala met with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday who is on a three-day visit to Delhi. The Congress leader said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would discuss seat-sharing for assembly polls on Thursday in Mumbai.

Helicopter services to Kedarnath to resume on Wednesday, pilgrims to get concession: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said helicopter services to Kedarnath will resume on Wednesday and pilgrims will be given a 25% concession on the fare. He conducted an aerial inspection of the rain-ravaged Kedarnath trek route and reviewed the relief and rescue operation carried out over the past few days.

Supreme Court to hear plea of students against Bombay HC verdict upholding ban on hijab, burqa in college

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it has ordered listing of a plea challenging the verdict of the Bombay High Court which had upheld a decision of a Mumbai college to impose a ban on wearing of ‘hijab’, ‘burqa’ and ‘naqab’ inside the campus. Lawyer Abiha Zaidi, appearing for petitioners, including Zainab Abdul Qayyum, sought urgent hearing saying the unit tests in the college are likely to commence on Wednesday.

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for eight Odisha districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for eight Odisha districts for Wednesday. Forecasting heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm), IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre has issued a yellow warning (be updated) for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Deogarh. Similarly, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Deogarh for Thursday.

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 12

Athletics Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - 11.00 am Men’s High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare - 1.35 pm Women’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani - 1.55 pm Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) -- 2.09 pm Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida -- 10.45 pm Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable -- 1.13 am (Thursday) Golf Women’s Individual (Finals): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm Table tennis Women’s Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany -- 1.30 pm Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil -- 3.05 pm Weightlifting Women’s 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu -- 11.00 pm.

India need batsmen to fire against SL spinners in 3rd ODI to avoid series defeat after 27 years

The onus will be on Indian batters, particularly the talismanic Virat Kohli, to follow the path laid down by skipper Rohit Sharma and tactfully counter the spin challenge in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday to avoid their first series defeat to Sri Lanka in 27 years.

