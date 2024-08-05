ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - August 05, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Opposition parties planning protest against GST on health, life insurance premiums

Several opposition parties are planning to stage a protest in the Parliament complex on August 6 to press for the rollback of 18% GST on life and health insurance premiums. Sources said on Monday that opposition parties were coordinating on the issue for a joint protest to pile pressure on the government during the ongoing budget session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 11

Table tennis Men’s Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China — 1.30 p.m.

Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena — 1.50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra — 3.20 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Women’s 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal — 2.50 p.m.

Hockey Men’s semi-final: India vs Germany — 10.30 pm.

CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin his two-day visit to Ayodhya on August 6. Adityanath is scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Lalla temples on August 6 morning. He will later convene a meeting with officials and public representatives to review development projects and law enforcement in Ayodhya.

Heavy rain lashes several Rajasthan districts

Heavy downpour in Rajasthan is likely to continue in some parts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on August 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US