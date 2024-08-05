Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Opposition parties planning protest against GST on health, life insurance premiums

Several opposition parties are planning to stage a protest in the Parliament complex on August 6 to press for the rollback of 18% GST on life and health insurance premiums. Sources said on Monday that opposition parties were coordinating on the issue for a joint protest to pile pressure on the government during the ongoing budget session.

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 11

Table tennis Men’s Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China — 1.30 p.m.

Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena — 1.50 p.m.

Men’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra — 3.20 p.m.

Women’s 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal — 2.50 p.m.

Hockey Men’s semi-final: India vs Germany — 10.30 pm.

CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin his two-day visit to Ayodhya on August 6. Adityanath is scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Lalla temples on August 6 morning. He will later convene a meeting with officials and public representatives to review development projects and law enforcement in Ayodhya.

Heavy rain lashes several Rajasthan districts

Heavy downpour in Rajasthan is likely to continue in some parts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on August 6.