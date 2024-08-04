Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Bangladesh protests: 91 killed, hundreds injured in clashes between protesters and ruling party supporters

At least 91 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on August 4 in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh. The government has announced a three-day general holiday on August 5, 6 and 7.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to discuss Demands for Grants under various Ministries

The Lok Sabha will continue to discuss and vote on the Demands for Grants under the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Housing and Urban Affairs.

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 10

Shooting

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka—12.30 p.m.

Table tennis

Women’s Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania — 1.30 p.m.

Sailing

Women’s Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 — 3.45 p.m.

Women’s Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 — 4.53 p.m.

Men’s Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 — 6.10 p.m.

Men’s Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 — 7.15 p.m.

Athletics

Women’s 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) — 3.57 p.m.

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) — 10.50 p.m.

Badminton

Men’s Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) — 6 p.m.

Coaching centre deaths: Court to hear bail pleas of basement co-owners

The bail pleas of four co-owners of a coaching centre’s basement, where three civil services aspirants drowned last month, will now be decided by a district judge in New Delhi on August 5.

Excise policy cases: Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 5, pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, seeking bail in corruption and money-laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Supreme Court verdict on Delhi government’s plea against LG’s decision to appoint alderman in MCD

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on August 5 on a plea of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government challenging the Lieutenant Governor’s decision to nominate aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi without the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Top military officials to deliberate on tri-services synergy in financial planning

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and senior military officials are likely to hold wide-ranging deliberations on August 5 on the government’s plan to bring greater synergy among the Armed Forces in the area of financial planning in line with ensuring tri-services jointness.

Kamala Harris closes in on naming running mate

Kamala Harris’ team says she is interviewing six possible choices over the weekend before an announcement on her running mate is expected on August 5. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly have emerged as the potential finalists. Harris and her running mate are scheduled to appear together at a rally in Philadelphia and also visit six more swing states further.

