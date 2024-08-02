Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Manu Bhaker keeps herself on track for a hat-trick of Olympic medals

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker kept herself on track for a hat-trick of Olympic medals, coming up with one of her most memorable performances in her favourite event, the 25m sports pistol, as she booked a place in the final in second spot in Paris on Friday. The 22-year-old, who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece, can add to her aura if she wins a third medal on Saturday, something which is well within her grasp after her commanding performance in the qualification round.

Paris Olympics, Day 8: India schedule on Saturday

Shooting Women’s Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 12.30 pm Women’s 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker -- 1.00 pm Archery Women’s Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) -- 1.52 pm Women’s Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) -- 2.05 pm Sailing Men’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 pm Men’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan -- 4.53 pm Women’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan - 5.55 pm Women’s Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan - 7.03 pm Boxing Men’s Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) -- 12.18 am (Sunday)

Wayanad landslides: GPS coordinates, aerial drone pictures used by rescuers to locate survivors

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district continued to rise as rescuers, braving rains and challenging terrain, searched for around 300 people still missing on the fourth day of the incident on Friday. Rescue teams used GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, including the last location of people who lived in the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad to help locate survivors, amidst accelerated search operations after the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge by the Army. State Revenue Minister K. Rajan had said a drone-based radar from Delhi would arrive on Saturday to locate bodies buried in the mud. He also said that currently, six dogs are assisting in the search operation and four more will join from Tamil Nadu. The dogs are using their keen sense of smell to help find survivors trapped in the rubble.

Heavy downpour in south Bengal, more rain likely

Heavy downpour lashed parts of southern West Bengal as an active monsoon is likely to bring more rain in some districts of the region till Saturday, the Met office said. Bardhaman, Panagarh and Sriniketan recorded nearly 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, it said. Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rain till Saturday morning, the weather office said in its forecast.

Governors conference concludes on Saturday

The conference is designed to have breakaway sessions in which sub-groups of Governors will deliberate on each agenda item. Apart from the Governors, such sessions will also be attended by Union Ministers and officials of the Ministries concerned. Observations and suggestions of the sub-groups will be presented before the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister as well as other participants during the concluding session on Saturday.

PM Modi to inaugurate International Conference of Agricultural Economists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) in New Delhi on Saturday, an event which is being held in India after 65 years, an official statement said. The theme of the six-day triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, is Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems. The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.

