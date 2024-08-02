Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

President Murmu to chair 2-day conference of governors beginning Friday

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the two-day conference in which issues such as the implementation of the three new criminal laws, reforms in higher education and development in tribal areas will be discussed. This will be the first conference of governors to be presided over by President Murmu, officials said. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat and other Ministries will attend the conference.

Indian fisherman death: Magisterial inquiry to be held in Jaffna on Friday

An Indian fisherman was killed and another went missing following a collision on Thursday morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat allegedly poaching in the island nation’s territorial waters, the Navy said Colombo. Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Gayan Wickremasuriya claimed that the Indian trawler, carrying four fishermen, capsized due to aggressive manoeuvres and rough sea conditions. The Indian trawler was toppled and sunk when the four fishermen jumped to the sea to avoid being arrested, Wickremasuriya said. One fisherman is missing and the Navy is conducting a search operation to locate him. One of the rescued fishermen was admitted to the Punkuduthivu Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The other two remain in Naval custody. The magisterial inquiry on the dead would be held in Jaffna on Friday, the Naval spokesman said.

From Friday, government to sell subsidised tomatoes at ₹50/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai against ₹60/kg now

The government will start selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of ₹50 per kg from Friday in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai retail markets as against ₹60 per kg now to provide relief to the common man.

Assam CM Himanta to visit Jharkhand on Friday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Jharkhand on Friday to attend multiple programmes of the BJP with an eye on the assembly elections due later this year, a party leader said. Sarma, who is the co-in charge of Jharkhand BJP, will address a party meeting in Jamshedpur, said BJP’s city unit president Sudhansu Ojha.

Met forecasts heavy rain in south Bengal till Friday

The Met office has forecast heavy rain in south Bengal till Friday morning, with all districts in the region experiencing moderate to heavy downpours on Thursday, disrupting normal life.

CM Rangasamy to present Puducherry budget in Assembly on Friday

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will present the budget of the Union territory for the fiscal 2024-25 on the floor of the House on Friday, official sources said. The CM, holding the Finance portfolio, would present the budget at 9 a.m. on Friday, they said.

Paris Olympics: India schedule on Friday

Golf Men’s Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm Shooting Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm Men’s Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm Archery Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm Rowing Men’s Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm Judo Women’s +78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm Sailing Women’s Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm Women’s Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm Men’s Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm Men’s Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm Hockey Men’s Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm Badminton Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm Athletics Women’s 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm Women’s 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm Men’s Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm

