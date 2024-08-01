Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Bailey bridge to boost Wayanad rescue efforts

The construction of a Bailey bridge to connect the landslide-hit areas, where several people are believed to be stranded, alongside the deployment of sniffer dogs and over 1,000 rescuers from Central and state emergency response teams conducting massive search operations, constitutes one of the largest rescue efforts in the Wayanad, devastated by a deadly calamity. The bridge will be constructed by Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Rahul, Priyanka to visit landslides-hit Wayanad on Thursday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit landslides-hit Wayanad on Thursday and meet several families affected by the natural calamity, sources said.

Supreme Court verdict on Thursday over State governments’ power to sub-classify SCs, STs for quota

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on the legal question whether a state government is empowered to make a sub-classification of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs.

Shahi Idgah row: Allahabad High Court likely to deliver verdict on maintainability of suits on Thursday

The Allahabad High Court is likely to deliver on Thursday its verdict on a petition challenging maintainability of suits filed in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura.

Modi to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and “appreciated” his guidance on India-Vietnam bilateral ties. Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night on a three-day visit that is aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks with his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday.

All schools in Delhi to remain closed on Thursday

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools will remain closed on Thursday in the city after it was lashed by heavy rain. The Minister, in a post on X, said, “In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st.” The rain led to massive waterlogging and traffic disruption, unleashing chaos on roads on Wednesday evening.

Customers at several small-sized banks affected as tech provider C-Edge suffers ransomware attack

Customers of around 300 small-sized lenders across the country have not been able to access payments services like withdrawing cash at ATMs or using UPI due to a ransomware attack at technology service provider (TSP) C-Edge Technologies. A senior industry official, meanwhile, said a ransomware has been found in the system and isolated, following which a third party audit was conducted. If all goes to plan, the system should be running by Thursday morning or afternoon, he added.

Badminton at Olympics: Satwik-Chirag duo faces formidable Chia-Soh in quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to hit top gear when they cross swords against Tokyo bronze medallist Malaysian combination of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Thursday.

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 6

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) Below is India’s schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics here on Thursday: Golf * Men’s Individual Finals: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma -- 12.30 pm Shooting * Men’s 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round): Swapnil Kusale -- 1.00 pm * Women’s 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil -- 3.30 pm Hockey * India vs Belgium (Group stage): 1.30 pm Boxing * Women’s Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal): Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) -- 2.30 pm Archery * Men’s Individual (1/32 eliminations): Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) -- 2.31 pm * Men’s Individual (1/16 Eliminations): 3.10 pm onwards Table tennis * Women’s Singles (Quarterfinals): 1.30 pm onwards Sailing * Men’s Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3.45 * Men’s Dinghy Race 2 : Vishnu Saravanan -- After Race 1 * Women’s Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan -- 7.05 * Women’s Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan -- After Race 1.