Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Wayanad landslides: IMD issues Orange alert for Wayanad, neighbouring districts

In one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala, at least 123 persons were killed and 128 injured in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad on Tuesday. With hundreds trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies were racing against time to pull out any survivors. The Met office has also issued an Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on Wednesday also.

Rahul, Priyanka to visit landslide-hit Wayanad Wednesday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit landslide-hit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, party sources said.

Kataria arrives in Chandigarh, to take oath as Punjab governor on Wednesday

Punjab’s governor-designate Gulab Chand Kataria will take oath in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Following his arrival in Chandigarh on Tuesday, he was given a guard of honour by a Punjab Police contingent at the Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

Jharkhand CM welcomes Governor-designate Gangwar

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who will assume charge as the new Jharkhand governor, was welcomed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday. Former Union Labour Minister Gangwar will take oath as the 12th Governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Rajasthan’s new Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde arrives in Jaipur, to take oath on Wednesday

Rajasthan’s newly nominated Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde reached Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon for his oath ceremony scheduled the next day, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma welcomed Badge at the airport after he arrived in a State aircraft.

Sikkim’s Governor-Designate Om Prakash Mathur receives warrant of appointment at Raj Bhavan

Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur arrived in Sikkim on Tuesday and was presented with the warrant of appointment as the governor by Chief Secretary V B Pathak at the Raj Bhavan Gangtok. The 72-year-old Governor-designate was also given the guard of honour by the 13th battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). Mathur will take oath as the Sikkim governor at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Coaching centre deaths: Delhi court reserves order on bail pleas of SUV driver, basement co-owners

A court in New Delhi Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which was flooded with rainwater and led to the death of three civil services aspirants. Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar reserved the order on the bail plea of the driver Manuj Kathuria and the basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh. “Order reserved for Wednesday at 4 p.m.,” the court said.

Delhi court to hear IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday

A court here will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery, on Wednesday. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, who was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after the public prosecutor (PP) sought time.

Puducherry budget session to begin on Wednesday

The fifth session of the 15th Assembly of Puducherry will begin on Wednesday with the customary address by Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at 9.30 a.m. The House would deliberate on a motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor’s address on August 1, while Chief Minister N. Rangasamy would present the budget of the Union Territory for the fiscal 2024-2025 on August 2.

IPL Governing Council meeting with owners of all franchises in Mumbai on Wednesday

There could be a consensus about increasing the team purse up to Rs 120 crore and retentions up to six, including ‘Right To Match’ (RTM) options, during the IPL’s Governing Council’s meeting with the owners of all 10 franchises in Mumbai on Wednesday.