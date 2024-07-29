Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Paris Olympics: Indian athletes in action

Shooting

Trap Men’s Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman — 12:30pm

Trap Women’s Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari — 12:30pm

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea — 1 pm.

Hockey

Men’s Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45pm

Archery

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15 pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30 pm)

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45 pm)

Badminton

Men’s doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) — 5:30 pm

Women’s Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm

Boxing

Men’s 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) — 7:15pm

Women’s 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) — 9:25pm

Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) — 1:20 am (July 31).

Parliament Monsoon Session: Discussion on Union Budget to continue

The Lok Sabha will continue the discussion on the Union Budget 2024 on July 30.

Congress, SP, TMC among others to join INDIA bloc rally on July 30: AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress are among the parties that will be part of the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s declining health in judicial custody.

PM Modi to address post-budget conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of “Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference” in New Delhi on July 30.

Delhi court to hear bail plea of 5 accused in coaching centre flooding

The five accused in the Delhi coaching centre flooding case -- Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh, the four co-owners of the basement of the coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar, and the driver of a car, Manuj Kathuria -- were produced in a court in New Delhi on July 29 and were sent to judicial custody till August 12. Their bail pleas will be heard on July 30.

MeT issues orange alert for very heavy rain in Himachal, 45 roads closed

The meteorological office in Shimla on July 29 issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning over the next two days in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Met also sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain on July 30 and August 2 at isolated places in the State.

Clinical India eye series whitewash against wobbly Sri Lanka in third T20I

There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India, under the leadership of new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, seek to exploit Sri Lanka’s weaknesses and push for a series whitewash in the inconsequential third and final T20I in Pallekelle, Sri Lanka, on July 30.

