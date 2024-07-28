Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Delhi High Court order on Monday on doctors’ plea against Ramdev over Coronil

The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on a plea by several doctors’ associations against Yoga guru Ramdev over his claim of ‘Coronil’ being a “cure” for COVID-19.

Sunken museum at Humayun’s Tomb site is to be inaugurated on Monday

The country’s first sunken museum at the Humayun Tomb complex -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- in Delhi is all set to be inaugurated on Monday. It will open for visitors from July 30, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

Arjun Babuta qualifies for 10m air rifle finals

Indian shooter Arjun Babuta secured a spot in the 10m air rifle final of the Olympic Games after finishing seventh in the qualification round in Paris on Sunday. The 25-year-old Babuta shot a series of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0 and 104.6 to make the cut with a score of 630.1 points. He will take another shot at glory in the eight-shooter final on Monday after narrowly missing out on a final berth in the mixed team event with Ramita Jindal on Saturday, where the duo finished sixth in the qualification.

India looks to continue winning run against unpredictable Argentina in Paris Olympics men’s hockey

Their campaign is off to a winning start, India would eye a consistent performance when they take on unpredictable Argentina in their second match of the Olympic men’s hockey competition in Paris on Monday. India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a tense opening match on Saturday with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring the winner in the dying minutes from a penalty stroke.

Contenders Satwik-Chirag, and Sen make a confident start in Paris

Medal contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany in their second match on Monday.

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 3

Badminton

Women’s Singles (Group stage): P.V. Sindhu vs F.N. Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) — 12.50 p.m.

Men’s Singles (Group stage): Prannoy H.S. vs Fabian Roth (Germany) — 8.00 p.m.

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan — 12.45 p.m.

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta — 2.45 p.m.

Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker — 3.30 p.m.

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar — 1.18 p.m.

Table tennis

Women’s Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) — 12.15 p.m. onwards

Women’s Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) — 12.15 p.m. onwards

Men’s Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) — 3.00 p.m. onwards

Swimming

Men’s 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj — 3.16 p.m.

Women’s 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu — 3.30 p.m.

Archery