Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

BJP Chief Ministers’ conclave concludes on Sunday

The gathering comes as the Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled States are in Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting. The BJP meeting’s agenda includes discussing the election results of their respective states and formulating future strategies. The agenda will cover the analysis of Lok Sabha Election 2024 results to identify areas for improvement, ensure effective implementation of central and State schemes at the ground level, and strategize for upcoming Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers on Saturday. The meeting concludes on Sunday.

Landslide cuts off 18 Odisha villages, IMD says more rain in store

People of 18 villages in Odisha’s Malkangiri district were cut off from the rest of the state due to a major landslide following heavy rains due to a well-marked low-pressure, officials said. Meanwhile, the IMD in a bulletin said that Odisha may continue to experience heavy rain till July 31 under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. The system is likely to move west northwestwards in the next 24 hours, the bulletin said. The weather office said that heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) may occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Kalahandi districts till Sunday morning. The IMD has also warned of squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

IMD predicts heavy showers in Ernakulam, Wayanad, and other Kerala districts on Sunday

Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. Based on the rainfall alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been declared for the three districts.

Ahead of Assembly polls, NCP to start Jan Samman Yatra from Sunday

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will launch a ‘Jan Samman Yatra’ under the party’s State unit chief Sunil Tatkare from Sunday.

Paris Olympics: Shooter Manu Bhaker storms into the 10m air pistol finals

Manu Bhaker, who is competing in her second Olympics, seemed determined to wipe off the memories of her tearful past outing as she qualified third for the 10m air pistol women’s final, which will be held on Sunday afternoon at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Paris Olympics: Indian archers aim to end 36-year wait for Olympic medal

Bolstered by their best-ever show in the ranking rounds, Indian archers will look to end a 36-year-long wait for an Olympic medal with yet another good show in the medal rounds that will get underway with the women’s finals in Paris on Sunday.

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 2

Badminton

Women’s Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12.50 pm

Men’s Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8.00 pm

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12.45 pm

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2.45 pm

Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3.30 pm

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1.18 pm

Table tennis

Women’s Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12.15 pm onwards

Women’s Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12.15 pm onwards

Men’s Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3.00 pm onwards

Swimming

Men’s 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm

Women’s 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3.30 pm

Archery

Women’s Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5.45 pm onwards

Women’s Team (Semi-finals): 7.17 pm onwards

Women’s Team (medal rounds): 8.18 pm onwards.

Women’s Asia Cup final: Dominant India faces Sri Lanka; eye eighth title

Defending champions India will look to translate their overwhelming dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup to a record-extending eighth title while facing a feisty Sri Lanka in the final at Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Sunday.