Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog’s 9th Governing Council meeting on Saturday, which will focus on making India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said on Friday. Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled States — Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana’s Revanth Reddy -- have announced they will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting over alleged bias against their States in the Union Budget. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K.Stalin, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as well as Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments have also decided to boycott the meeting. Besides, the DMK will stage a protest across Tamil Nadu on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is set to attend the meeting, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform. She said the government think-tank brought by the Modi government should be scrapped and the Planning Commission restored.

Orange rain alert for 8 Maharashtra districts on Saturday; yellow one for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy showers, while Mumbai saw a lull in rain activity on Friday. After nearly two days of intense showers, Mumbai was largely rain-free and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and adjoining Thane district for Saturday, predicting heavy showers in isolated areas. According to the IMD, an orange alert has also been issued for Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts.

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha over next 4 days: IMD

A low-pressure area, the third in a month, over north Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas of Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next four days, weather officials said on Friday. Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri districts before 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre director Manorama Mohanty said.

Sunita Kejriwal to embark on two-day election campaign in Haryana for AAP from Saturday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for AAP in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak during a two-day Haryana tour, the party announced on Friday. Assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year.

Paris Olympics: India schedule, Day 1

BADMINTON

Men’s singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7.10 p.m. IST)

Men’s doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8 p.m. IST)

Women’s doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50 p.m. IST)

BOXING

Women’s 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) (12.05 a.m. of January 28)

HOCKEY

Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9 p.m. IST)

ROWING

Men’s single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30 p.m. IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7.15 p.m. IST)

TENNIS

Men’s doubles first-round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30 p.m. IST)

SHOOTING

10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12.30 p.m. IST)

10m air pistol men’s qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2 p.m. IST)

10m air pistole women’s qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4 p.m. IST)

World champions India look to maintain dominance in new era of Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir

India’s newly-forged coach-captain combination of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav will look to make an instant impact against a Sri Lankan team is disarray when the familiar South Asian rivals face off in a limited-overs series, starting with three T20Is in Pallekele on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan face Downtown Heroes of J&K in Durand Cup opener

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.