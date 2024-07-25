Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to visit Kargil on Friday on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on Friday and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday. The Prime Minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

Rahul Gandhi to appear before MP-MLA court in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday for hearing in a defamation case. Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana said on Thursday that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will land at Lucknow airport at 9 a.m. on Friday and then proceed towards Sultanpur.

Ethics committee of Bihar legislative council recommends expulsion of RJD MLC

The ethics committee of the Bihar legislative council has recommended the expulsion of RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, who had raised slogans inside the House against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier this year. Mr. Sunil Kumar Singh, known to be close to RJD president Lalu Prasad, was accused of unparliamentary behaviour on February 13, when the budget session was under way. The committee’s report was submitted before Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh on Thursday, and a decision on the same is expected on Friday.

Malegaon blast was caused to create communal rift, says NIA as final arguments commence

The 2008 Malegaon blast that killed six people and left over 100 injured was carried out with the intention to create communal rift and endanger internal security of the state, the prosecution said while making its final arguments in the case. The final arguments in the case, in which seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, are facing trial, began on Thursday, almost 16 years after the incident. After the framing of charges, the trial in the case began in 2018 with examination of the first witness. Recording of testimonies of prosecution witnesses was completed in September last year. The final arguments will continue on Friday.

Two Jharkhand MLAs disqualified under anti-defection law

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker’s Tribunal on Thursday disqualified two legislators under the anti-defection law with effect from Friday. The order disqualifying JMM’s Lobin Hembrom and Congress’s Jai Prakash Bhai Patel from the House came on the eve of the assembly’s six-day monsoon session beginning on Friday.

It might rain during the Paris Olympics’ ambitious opening ceremony on the Seine River

Will weather wreak havoc with the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on the Seine River? According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a chance of rain on Friday. Meteo-France, the French weather service, is forecasting overcast skies from midday onward, with light rain anticipated in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned Thursday that showers could hit the Paris region in the evening, when the ceremony takes place. If it rains, the ceremony is expected to go on as planned. It starts at 1.30 p.m. EDT/7.30 p.m. CEST (11 p.m. IST) and should last more than three hours.

