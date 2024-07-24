Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Thursday on whether royalty on minerals is tax

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on the hugely contentious issue of whether the royalty payable on minerals is a tax under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and if only the Centre is vested with the power to levy such exaction or states also have the authority to impose levies on mineral bearing land in their territory.

16 additional contacts test negative for Nipah, says Kerala Health Minister

Test results for 16 more contacts of the 14-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus have returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday. A fever survey was conducted in 8,376 houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats on Wednesday. “So far, a total of 26,431 houses have been surveyed. The survey is expected to be completed in all houses by tomorrow (Thursday),” she said in a statement.

Lathicharge on Congress workers during procession in Patna

Police on Wednesday resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse Congress workers in Patna, led by the party’s youth wing chief marching in a procession towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Party media cell chairman Rajesh Rathore said the Congress will on Thursday stage demonstrations at all district headquarters “in protest against the police action at the behest of the autocratic NDA government in Bihar”.

Biden addresses the nation

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Wednesday night (early Thursday morning IST), his first national address since his announcement on Sunday that he will not be running for reelection.

Gaza ceasefire talks on Thursday

On Thursday, officials from Egypt, Israel, the United States and Qatar will meet in Doha with the aim of resuming talks for a proposed three-phase ceasefire to end the war between Israel and Hamas and free the remaining hostages.