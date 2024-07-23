Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

INDIA bloc to protest in Parliament over ‘discrimination’ against Opposition-ruled states in budget

INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday decided that they will protest in Parliament and outside over “discrimination” against the opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget. The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge this evening. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the budget had “blacked out” states where there are non-BJP governments. “We will hold a protest tomorrow in the Parliament regarding this. We will raise our voice inside Parliament and outside also...,” he alleged.

Government shifts over 10,000 people in Odisha ahead of missile test

Odisha’s Balasore district administration has temporarily shifted over 10,000 people from 10 villages to another place ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled missile test, an official said. The DRDO also completed the required range preparation for the missile test at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, a defence source said

2008 Malegaon blast case trial | NIA court to hear final arguments from Wednesday

Almost 16 years after a bomb blast in Malegaon, Maharashtra, claimed six lives and left over 100 injured, the trial proceedings have entered the final phase, with the special NIA court set to hear the concluding arguments from Wednesday.

Maitree Express between Kolkata-Dhaka suspended till Wednesday

The services of Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended till Wednesday, Eastern Railway has said citing communication received from the neighbouring country.

Netanyahu scheduled to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for Washington on Monday, leaving behind a brutal war to make a politically precarious speech before the U.S. Congress at a time of great uncertainty following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday. He is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.