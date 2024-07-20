Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM to inaugurate WHC session; 3 world heritage sites to be brought alive via AR/VR experience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi on July 21, a key event of the UNESCO that India is hosting for the first time from July 21-31. Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay will also attend the inaugural event at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Government convenes all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins on July 22, the Union government has called for an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to be held at 11 a.m. on July 21.

Post LS polls victory, TMC gears up for Martyrs’ Day rally

The Trinamool Congress, fresh from its victory in the Lok Sabha polls, is gearing up for its Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21, aiming to highlight its role in strengthening nationwide opposition unity and countering the BJP in West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her close ally and INDIA bloc member, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is likely to attend the rally.

BJP will tell voters electing MVA not in the interest of Maharashtra: Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his party will go to voters with the appeal that electing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), would not be in the interest of the State. Speaking about the daylong convention of the state BJP scheduled to be held in Pune on July 21, he said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the inaugural session and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will helm the second session.

Three Opposition parties to not vote in favour of Oli in floor test

Ahead of the floor test on July 21 for the newly sworn-in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, the party he broke away with and two other political outfits have announced to vote against him.

China Vice Foreign Minister to travel to Tokyo, Seoul to meet counterparts

Ma Zhaoxu, China’s Vice Foreign Minister, has been invited to travel to Tokyo and Seoul from July 21-25 to participate in talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, the country’s foreign ministry announced.

India eyes UAE scalp, women’s Asia Cup semifinal berth

Dominant India will be eager to perfect their tactics further while warding off United Arab Emirates which also can push them firmly towards the semifinals of the women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on July 21.