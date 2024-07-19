Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to launch Assembly poll campaign in Haryana on Saturday

The Aam Aadmi Party will kickstart its Assembly poll campaign in Haryana with announcement of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantees for the poll-bound State on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Odisha as low pressure area intensifies into depression

With a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha over the next four days. According to the IMD, the depression was centered at 8.30 a.m. over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, situated approximately 70km southeast of Puri (Odisha), 130km east of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), and 240km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). “It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression in the early morning hours of Saturday (July 20). Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours,” the bulletin said.

India cancels two trains to Bangladesh

The Indian Railways cancelled the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express on Saturday and Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna on Sunday, an official said. The cancellations come amid violent protests in Bangladesh over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs in the country, affecting normal life in several places. Citing “unavoidable circumstances”, an Eastern Railway official said that the 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Saturday. The services of 13129/13120 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will remain cancelled on Sunday “due to uncertainty in availability of rake”, he said.

Maldives Foreign Minister Zameer to visit China

Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer will on Saturday embark on a four-day visit to China to hold official talks with his counterpart Wang Yi and meet key Chinese companies that have played a “pivotal role” in the economic development of the archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean. Mr. Zameer will be accompanied by Minister of Finance Mohamed Shafeeq, and Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Abdul Muththlib, along with senior government officials, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.