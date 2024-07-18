Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Donald Trump to accept Republican nomination days after surviving an assassination attempt

Donald Trump takes the stage on Thursday (Friday Indian time) at the Republican National Convention to accept his party’s nomination again and give his first speech since he was cut off mid-sentence by a flurry of gunfire in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump’s address will conclude the four-day convention in Milwaukee. He appeared each of the first three days with a white bandage on his ear, covering a wound he sustained in the Saturday shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in U.P.

As many as two passengers were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the spot between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital, as news of the derailment came in. The loco pilot heard the “sound of a blast” before the derailment, an official told reporters.

Heavy rains lash Kerala, disrupt life; IMD sounds red alert in 3 districts

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, especially the hilly areas of its northern Malabar districts on Thursday, disrupting the normal life there. Incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees, property damage and minor landslides were reported from many parts of the northern Kerala districts of Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod where the IMD issued a red alert for the day. The district administration in all three districts declared a holiday for educational institutions on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mortal remains of Captain Thapa reach Lebong home, cremation on Friday

The mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed while combating heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, were brought to his hometown in Darjeeling district’s Lebong on Thursday. Darjeeling district magistrate Preeti Goyal confirmed that the cremation will take place on Friday morning.

Vikram Misri travels to Bhutan on Friday in first trip abroad as Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan beginning Friday, in his first trip abroad after assuming charge of the top post. In Bhutanese capital Thimphu, Mr. Misri will meet Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden among others, the Ministry of External Affairs said while announcing the visit.

Vishalgad violence: Congress demands action against local authorities; AIMIM to protest on Friday

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday demanded a high-level inquiry into the violence during an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur as well as action against the collector and superintendent of police. Meanwhile speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, former All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imitiaz Jaleel said his party would protest against the alleged damage to a mosque and homes at Gazapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budget session of Arunachal Assembly from Friday

The budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will begin on Friday and the annual financial statement for the 2024-25 fiscal will be presented on July 24, an official said. The session will conclude on July 26 .

Closing arguments in espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter will be on Friday, court says

Closing arguments in the espionage trial of US journalist Evan Gershkovich will be held on Friday, a Russian court said, as the proceedings picked up speed in a case that has seen the reporter held in pre-trial custody for over a year.

Dominant India begin Women’s Asia Cup defence with clash against arch rivals Pakistan

The Women’s Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start when defending champions India take on arch-foes Pakistan in a prime-time clash in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday, with the eight competing teams hoping to firm up their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.