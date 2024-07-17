Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to hear on Thursday pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 which was held on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government to distribute assistive devices to nearly 800 disabled persons in U.P. on Thursday

Different categories of assistive devices will be distributed to nearly 800 persons with disabilities at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Thursday, an official statement said. The ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment B.L. Verma, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

Telangana government to waive crop loans of up to ₹1 lakh on Thursday

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government would waive crop loans of up to ₹1 lakh on Thursday as per his government’s promise. On Thursday, ₹7,000 crore in total would be credited to the accounts of farmers whose loans of up to ₹1 lakh are being waived, the CM said, adding that crop loans of up to ₹1.5 lakh would be waived by the end of July, and the loan waiver process would be completed in August when loans of up to ₹2 lakh are dispensed with.

Donald Trump to deliver acceptance speech on Thursday

Donald Trump, who has long decried rivals with harsh language and talked about prosecuting opponents if he wins a second term, seemed poised to deliver a more toned-down speech at the final day of the Republican National Convention. Mr. Trump’s wife Melania Trump and other family members are expected to attend the Republican National Convention on Thursday in a rare show of public support for the former president as he accepts the party’s nomination for President’s post, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Opening session of French National Assembly scheduled for Thursday

With nine days to the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, France’s far right leader Marine Le Pen said Wednesday that the deeply divided country is “in a quagmire” after chaotic legislative elections produced a fragmented parliament. The opening session of the 577-member National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament, is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.