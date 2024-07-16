Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Naidu expected to meet Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Tuesday night, urging for a substantial fund allocation in the upcoming Union Budget to address the state’s financial challenges, sources said. Naidu, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit, is expected to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to further discuss the state’s financial needs. A meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely on the cards, the sources added.

Doda encounter: Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district mourns death of two bravehearts

The mortal remains of slain Sepoy Ajay Singh are expected to arrive in the village on Wednesday, but people have already started to visit his house to pay tributes to the fallen soldier. Meanwhile, slain Army Captain Brijesh Thapa’s mother Nilima said that the mortal remains of Col Thapa will be taken to their ancestral house at Lebong in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning after wreath laying in Bagdogra. She said that people will pay respects to the martyred officer at several places on the way.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha delegation hands over memorandum of demands to Allahabad, Kaushambi MPs

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha members met Allahabad MP Ujjwal Raman Singh and Kaushambi MP Pushpendra Saroj on Tuesday, and handed them a memoranda of their demands, including assured procurement and MSP at C2 plus 50 per cent formula, the farmers’ organisation said in a statement. They will also meet BJP MP from Phulpur Praveen Patel on Wednesday, the statement said. The SKM members are meeting the MPs and urging them to raise their issues in Parliament.

Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn

Prime Day, a two-day discount event for Amazon Prime members, kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. In updated guidance published last week, the Better Business Bureau reminded consumers to watch out for lookalike websites, too-good-to-be-true social media ads, and unsolicited emails or calls during sales events this month.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha in the next four days. In a bulletin, IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is expected in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Koraput on Wednesday due to a low-pressure area formed over south Odisha and neighbourhood.

