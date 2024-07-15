Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Stalin condemns Karnataka over non-release of Cauvery water; calls for all-party meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned the Karnataka government for not releasing Cauvery water, due to the State of Tamil Nadu. He also called for an all-party (legislative) meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on July 16, to decide on future course of action.

EAM Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Mauritius

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Mauritius beginning on July 16 with an aim to explore ways to expand bilateral ties. Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs said, announcing the visit.

Swati Maliwal assault : Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet

The Delhi Police will likely file the charge sheet in connection with the case of assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, allegedly by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, on July 16, at a local court, official sources said.

Red alert to continue in coastal and south interior Karnataka

With heavy and incessant rains continuing to lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD has reiterated its red alert for south interior and coastal parts of the State on July 16.

IMD predicts heavy rain in several parts of Maharashtra, issues red alert

The IMD has predicted heavy rain in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on July 16. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur districts.

Heavy rains lash Gujarat; many districts to continue to receive rainfall

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains as well as extremely heavy falls in some areas in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath districts for July 16. Several districts of Gujarat are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the IMD said.

