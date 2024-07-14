Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

What to expect at the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump will receive his party’s official 2024 nomination for president during the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee beginning on July 15, just days after he survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

Kerala rains: Three districts on red alert; holiday declared for schools, colleges in six districts

As Kerala reels under heavy monsoon showers, the IMD on July 14 predicted that North Kerala will receive extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow and issued a red alert in three districts. The IMD has issued a red alert for July 15 in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Supreme Court to hear on July 15 KCR’s plea against formation of panel to probe power sector ‘irregularities’

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 15 a plea of BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao challenging a Telangana High Court order dismissing his plea to declare as “illegal” the constitution of a commission to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the power sector during his tenure as the State’s Chief Minister.

PUC centres in Delhi to be shut from July 15: Petrol pump owners

Petrol pump owners said PUC centres will be shut from July 15 onwards, expressing their dissatisfaction over the recent proposed hike in rates of pollution certificates by the city government. The operation of the pollution under control centres is unviable, they said in a statement issued on July 14.

Tamil Nadu CM to launch expansion of breakfast scheme to govt aided schools

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is all set to launch the expansion of the government’s breakfast scheme for primary school children to state-aided schools as well on July 15, the birth anniversary of iconic leader K Kamaraj.

