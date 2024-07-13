Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri in Maharashtra; predicts extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur and Satara in western Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. The Met department has issued an orange alert for Thane district for Sunday and a yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting moderate to heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in three districts

As heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert in three northern districts of the State for the day. The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) too said that there is a possibility of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts till Sunday.

Puri Jagannath temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ likely to reopen on Sunday after 46 years

The Odisha government is set to unlock the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, the revered treasury of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) leader murdered in Tripura ahead of panchayat polls, Statewide shutdown called on Sunday

CPI (M) leader Badal Shill who was critically injured in an attack in South Tripura’s Rajnagar area died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday, police said. The opposition CPI(M) alleged that Shill, a zilla parishad candidate in the panchayat polls, was murdered by BJP-backed goons, and called a 12-hour Statewide bandh on Sunday.

Nepal President expected to appoint K.P Oli as new Prime Minister on Sunday

K P Sharma Oli, set to become Nepal’s new Prime Minister, on Saturday held consultations with his alliance partner Nepali Congress in preparing the list of ministers to be inducted into the new coalition government that is likely to be sworn in on Monday. President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to appoint Oli, 72, as the new Prime Minister of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML)-Nepali Congress (NC) coalition on Sunday.

Spain and England to contest Euro 2024 final in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold

Spain and England will play the European Championship final on Sunday in an imposing stadium with a dark history.

Copa America final adds to long list of major events at Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium

The Copa America soccer final on Sunday pitting Messi and Argentina against Colombia is just the latest in a long line of major events coming to the home of the Dolphins, which is precisely what stadium and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross envisioned when he began spending more than USD 1 billion of his personal fortune — private money, it should be noted — to remodel the facility and create a global entertainment destination.

Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday

Carlos Alcaraz is only a couple of months past his 21th birthday, and yet this whole Grand Slam success thing is already a bit been-there, done-that for him. Moving a step closer to a second consecutive Wimbledon trophy and fourth major championship overall, Alcaraz overcame a shaky start on Friday to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7(1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the semifinals at Centre Court. Like last year, his opponent in Sunday’s title match will be Novak Djokovic, who advanced with a 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4 victory against No. 25 seed Lorenzo Musetti. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is set to attend the final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.