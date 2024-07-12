Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

K.P. Sharma Oli stakes claim to lead new Nepal government after incumbent Prachanda loses trust vote

CPN-UML leader K.P. Sharma Oli staked claim to lead a new Nepal government hours after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ failed to secure a trust vote in Parliament. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Friday called on political parties to stake claim to form the new government with a Sunday evening deadline to prove the majority.

PM Modi to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road’s twin tunnel work on Saturday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi-pujan’ on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels that are part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in the metropolis.

PM Modi likely to attend Anant Ambani wedding reception on Saturday

Hollywood and bollywood stars — from John Cena to Rajnikanth, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, and cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni — were among top celebrity guests adding glitter to the grandiose wedding of youngest Ambani scion Anant on Friday. The wedding will be a three-day affair — the lagna vidhi on Friday, followed by a restricted reception on Saturday and a gala reception on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the function on Saturday.

170 Pakistani Hindu families could lose homes in Majnu Ka Tila in DDA’s demolition drive

The fate scores of Pakistani Hindu families are tied to the DDA’s decision to carry out a demolition drive on Saturday and Sunday. According to a public notice released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on July 13 and 14, the organisation will undertake a demolition drive against encroachment in the Yamuna flood plain, south of the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara. People who have migrated from Pakistan have set up their homes in the area.

Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar reopening decison on Saturday: Minister

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government will decide on reopening of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday.

Rajasthan BJP working committee meeting on Saturday

A BJP state working committee meeting will be held in Jaipur on Saturday and it will be attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and more than 8,000 party workers, State president C.P. Joshi said.

Unlikely Wimbledon contenders Krejcikova and Paolini meet in the women’s final

Barbora Krejcikova had a bad back and just a handful of wins this season before Wimbledon. So, yeah, she’s pretty surprised to have reached the final at the All England Club on Saturday against No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, who is equally amazed to be one step away from the title. Neither has played in a Wimbledon singles final before — Paolini was 0-3 at the grass-court major before this tournament started — and their meeting ensures there will be yet another new champion. Wimbledon has seen seven women win the past seven singles titles, dating to when Serena Williams won her seventh in 2016.

Young Indian stars look to translate dominance into series victory over Zimbabwe

Back to their collective best, a clutch of young Indian stars will be eager to usher in a new era in the shortest format with a series victory when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I in Harare on Saturday.

