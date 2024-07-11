Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hathras stampede

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition seeking a probe into the recent Hathras stampede that left more than 120 dead. The plea has sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the July 2 stampede incident.

Mamata to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav in Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Friday to discuss the present political situation in the country.

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Friday

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), who form the electoral college for the polls, will gather in Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai where voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up at 5 p.m. Eleven members of the upper house of the State legislature are retiring on July 27 and these high-stakes polls are being held to fill the vacancies.

DoNER minister Scindia on two-day Meghalaya, Assam visit from Friday

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam starting Friday, officials said.

Kardashians to Mike Tyson expected at Ambani wedding

Top celebrities Kim and Khloe Kardashian, boxer Mike Tyson, former UK prime ministers and global business tycoons are expected to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai on Friday. After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, 29, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Centre to launch 125-plus fisheries projects worth over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu on Friday

In a major boost to the fisheries sector, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is slated to inaugurate more than 125 projects at the Fisheries Summer Meet to be held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Friday, according to Ministry officials. These initiatives, approved under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), represent a total investment exceeding ₹100 crore.

Floor test for Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Friday

Ahead of a floor test for the embattled Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Friday, leaders of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have agreed to form a new coalition government after ousting the former guerrilla leader. K.P. Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML, the largest party in the ruling coalition, withdrew support for the Prachanda-led government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party — Nepali Congress — to replace the former Maoist leader. Prachanda, who requires 138 votes for the government to win the vote of confidence in the House, is likely to secure around 63 votes, and the government is almost sure to lose the vote during Friday’s voting.