Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to meet economists ahead of Union Budget on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday meet eminent economists to elicit their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget, a senior government official said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers at 2-day retreat

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host his counterparts from the BIMSTEC member countries at a two-day retreat beginning Thursday in the national capital.

Lok Sabha Speaker to attend BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg from Thursday.

Vice-President Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislature on Thursday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address a joint sitting of Maharashtra legislative assembly and council on Thursday. The address, scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Assembly, is part of the centenary celebrations of the legislative council and marks the final session of the 14th State Assembly.

3.5-km stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road to open for vehicles from Thursday

A 3.5km-long stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road’s north-bound carriageway will be opened to vehicular traffic from Thursday, the city civic body said on Wednesday.

Indian athletics team to train at 3 overseas sites for final Olympics prep

The 30-member Indian athletics team for the Olympics will train at three different venues abroad in their last leg of preparations before assembling in Paris on July 28, four days before the start of track and field competitions. “Ankita (5,000m) is currently based out of Bengaluru.” All the members of the 4x400m relay team (men and women) will leave for Poland on Thursday.