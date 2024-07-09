Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Assembly bypolls: Polling in 13 seats on Wednesday

Bypolls to 13 Assembly constituencies in seven States will be held on Wednesday. The Assembly seats going to polls are Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (West Bengal); Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand); Jalandhar West (Punjab); Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh); Rupauli (Bihar); Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu) and Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh). The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari to present budget on Wednesday

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the State budget in the Assembly on Wednesday at 11 a.m. She finalised the budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday.

France’s former president and other lawmakers start talks to see who can form the next government

Former Socialist President Francois Hollande and other newly elected lawmakers from the leftist coalition made a grand entrance Tuesday at the National Assembly for talks seeking to cobble together a government after chaotic voting results left them with the most seats, but no absolute majority.

Nana Patole likely to file nomination for Mumbai Cricket Association president’s post on Wednesday

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday visited the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and took copies of the by-laws and nomination form for the July 23 polls. Patole is likely to file his nomination for the MCA president’s post on Wednesday, a Congress leader said. Patole was recently appointed representative of the Mazgaon Cricket Club to the MCA.

