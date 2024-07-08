Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people: PM Modi in Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9 will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, interact with the members of the Indian community and visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition.

Red alert for Mumbai

Warning of heavy rains, the Mumbai municipal body has issued a red alert for the city on July 9. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges in the city.

Heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada district; red alert issued

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued a ‘red alert’ for July 9 with the Met department predicting heavy rainfall. In the wake of heavy rain, the administration issued an advisory calling for wider restraint on public movement and sea coast activities, including fishing or visiting beaches.

Nadda to visit Kerala for State BJP executive meeting

BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Kerala on July 9 and take part in an expanded executive meeting of the State BJP in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening.

NATO summit hosted by Biden to show strong support for war-ravaged Ukraine

The NATO summit, being hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden here this week, is likely to show a strong demonstration of America and its allies’ support for Ukraine and make significant new announcements to increase military, political and financial support for the war-torn European country, according to administration officials. The three-day NATO summit to be held here from July 9 to 11 will be the first to include Sweden as a member of the alliance.

U.N. Security Council to meet over attack on Kyiv children’s hospital

The United Nations Security Council will meet on July 9 at the request of Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States - over a Russian attack that struck Kyiv’s main children’s hospital, diplomats said.

High-scoring Spain faces Kylian Mbappe’s France with a spot in the Euro 2024 final on the line

Spain and France meet in the semifinals of the European Championship on July 9. The match pits one of the highest-scoring teams at the tournament against one of the lowest as France’s star forward Kylian Mbappe has struggled to get to grips with his mask.

India eye improved bowling show in final women’s T20I against South Africa

Desperate to level the three-match series after the second game was washed out, India would hope weather doesn’t play spoilsport, besides eyeing a much-improved bowling effort in the final women’s T20I against South Africa in Chennai on July 9.

