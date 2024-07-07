Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Russia from Monday to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced. After concluding the trip to Russia, PM Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in 41 years.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on Monday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Monday in what would be his third visit to the northeastern State since violence broke out there in May last year. Also, Gandhi will meet flood victims of Assam on Monday. He will arrive at the Kumbhigram airport in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district in the morning on the way to Manipur.

Supreme Court to hear on Monday batch of pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

Delhi HC to hear on Monday Kejriwal’s plea for additional meetings with lawyers

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise ‘scam’ cases, seeking additional meetings with his lawyers. The plea is listed for hearing before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Turnout is high as France votes in election that could force Macron to share power with far right

Voting was held in France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its inward-looking, anti-immigrant vision — or produce a hung parliament and political deadlock. The elections wrap up on Sunday at 8 p.m. (11.30 p.m. IST). Initial polling projections are expected by Sunday night, with early official results expected late on Sunday or early Monday.

