GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - July 07, 2024 10:37 pm IST

PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Russia from Monday to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced. After concluding the trip to Russia, PM Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in 41 years.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on Monday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Monday in what would be his third visit to the northeastern State since violence broke out there in May last year. Also, Gandhi will meet flood victims of Assam on Monday. He will arrive at the Kumbhigram airport in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district in the morning on the way to Manipur.

Supreme Court to hear on Monday batch of pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

Delhi HC to hear on Monday Kejriwal’s plea for additional meetings with lawyers

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi Excise ‘scam’ cases, seeking additional meetings with his lawyers. The plea is listed for hearing before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Turnout is high as France votes in election that could force Macron to share power with far right

Voting was held in France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its inward-looking, anti-immigrant vision — or produce a hung parliament and political deadlock. The elections wrap up on Sunday at 8 p.m. (11.30 p.m. IST). Initial polling projections are expected by Sunday night, with early official results expected late on Sunday or early Monday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.